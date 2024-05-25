Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 return date: A likely start?

When are you going to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 premiere on CBS? Of course, we’d love to have it back soon … but that feels unlikely.

If you have been reading up on the show already, then you know that the remaining eight episodes represent the end of the series. CBS may end up calling them “season 15,” but we have time to tackle and discuss that more down the road. There’s no reason to hurry on that!

Of course, we do think there is more of a reason to dive more into when the show could be coming back now. After all, there are some options that feel fairly sensible all things considered! One possibility is that the show comes back on Friday, September 27. Meanwhile, another is that you see it on October 4. We’d be shocked if it comes back later than October 11.

After all, you have to think about the Tom Selleck show this way — CBS almost surely wants the remaining episodes to air before Christmas, as this gives them a chance to do something different in the new year with the timeslot. (For now, the plan seems to be moving SWAT to that spot and putting NCIS: Sydney on the air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.) If you start airing the show again later than October 11, things get a little bit tricky, especially since you probably don’t want to air an episode on Black Friday or in the weeks before Christmas, where you may want real estate for holiday specials.

If Blue Bloods returns on October 11, you could air the series finale in early December and in a lot of ways, that feels ideal.

Do we still want more than a season 14?

Sure, but that will take either the network changing their mind or someone else coming on board to save it. At the time of this writing, we’ve yet to hear anything more about that.

When do you think we are going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 back on CBS?

This article was written by Jessica bunbun.

