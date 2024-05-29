Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Season 4 hopes

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We don’t blame anyone out there for wanting more of the show and wanting it soon. How can you not, especially with what just happened with Janine and Gregory?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with the unfortunate news: There is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one until we get around to the fall. Last week was the season 3 finale, and we’re left to speculate about what’s going to happen for those characters for the next several months. We do personally think that there are reasons aplenty for the show to just take the leap with these characters, especially since it would afford them the possibility to just tell some new stories and play around with dynamics.

Also, we don’t think that relationships have to make people boring at all! There are a lot of shows that have managed to pull this off just fine over the years.

So when are you going to see Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast back? Well, at the moment we tend to think the most-likely scenario is this: Late September or early October. The schedule is going to be a little bit different here, mostly in that we’re going to see Abbott Elementary paired with The Golden Bachelorette. We don’t anticipate this hurting its ratings at all, especially with how hard ABC is going to be promoting it.

Just remember the following here: The workplace comedy has managed to do something incredibly rare here, and that is create a show on network TV that both fans and critics adore. we hope that this momentum is something that lasts for at least another couple of seasons, and we have no reason to doubt it at this particular moment.

