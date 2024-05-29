Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 7 hopes

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? If you do want more of the series, let’s just say that it is hard to blame you! There’s a reason why there is a loyal audience here, with it stemming largely from both the comedy and also the relatable stories that it brings to the table.

Now, unfortunately this is where we have to come in with some of the bad news — there is no new episode of the series tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any for a really long time.

How long are we talking? Well, that remains a mystery for the time being. This is a show that has been renewed already for another season, and unfortunately it will be the final one. It’s also a super-short season clocking in at just six episodes, and the plan is for it to air at some point in the new year. There’s a chance that it could be an event that runs in January and February, but it’s also possible that they save the show until a little bit later on in the spring. That way, they could promote the series finale as airing at some point in May.

So what could you see across the end of this show? There is a lot that remains to be seen here, but it is our sentiment that we’re going to be seeing a focus on this family and a celebration of some of the best characters who’ve been there over the years. We don’t necessarily think that the writers are going to do much of anything to reinvent the wheel at this point, and nor do they have to. Instead, they can just focus on finding a way to ensure that they just deliver more of what people have come to love.

