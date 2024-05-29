Dark Matter season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Major suspicions…

As you prepare to see Dark Matter season 1 episode 6 next week, there is quite a bit we’re left to think about already. Are we in the home stretch of the story? It certainly feels that way right now.

Before we go any further, let’s just go ahead and give Apple TV+ some credit for finding a way to really get the word out there about this show. It is easily the biggest hit that they have at this point, and it also feels like there’s room to explore so much more. Is this a good time to remind everyone that there is no season 2 renewal as of yet, but doesn’t it feel likely? We’d at least say that, but let’s also wait and see where the rest of the story goes here.

Below, you can see the full Dark Matter season 1 episode 6 (“Superposition”) synopsis with some other insight on what’s to come:

Daniela suspects something’s not right with her husband. Jason and Amanda grow closer.

Obviously, there is not a lot that Apple is willing to give you based on this, but can you really be that surprised? If there’s one thing we at least feel really good about now, it’s that this is going to be a great opportunity for Jennifer Connelly to come out and deliver some pretty awesome stuff — these sort of stories about paranoia and suspicion often open the doors for all sorts of good performances.

How many episodes are left?

Well, for now, let’s just say that we have just made it past the halfway point of the story! There are nine episodes this season, which we absolutely know is a weird number. However, this is the case of Apple allowing the producers the opportunity to tell a story under their own terms as opposed to trying to just force them into a certain number of episodes.

