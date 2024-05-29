Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 10 hopes

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Of course, we want nothing more than to see the series on the air again pretty soon. However, at the same time we’ve grown used to there being some pretty long hiatuses in the summer!

So what are we looking at now? Well, that’s rather simple: Another hiatus. There is no new episode on the air tonight and instead, we’re going to be waiting around until September or early October to see the show come back. There is no official start date yet and hopefully, that will change within the near future.

As for what we want to see on the show as we move forward, we tend to think that is pretty similar to what we’ve said over the past few years — more opportunities to see the characters out of the hospital! We’ve seen the ORs so many times that we can probably point out every surgical tool that there is. Yet, at the same time we’re really deep in now and would love to see a few more risks taken. Why not try to expand what viewers think about this show? We don’t think that there is necessarily any shame if it doesn’t work out.

What about new cast members? Well, what’s interesting right now is that Chicago Med is the only show in the franchise that, at least for now, seems to be moving into the next season with the same cast that was there the season before. We’ll see if that changes but for now, we’re more than fine to see the same group stick around — that especially includes someone like Dr. Ripley, who is still really new to the world and we’d love to be able to understand him even more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med now, including the next showrunner

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







