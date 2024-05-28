Found season 2 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

For everyone out there who is not currently aware, Found season 2 is coming to NBC on Thursday nights this fall! There’s a lot to be excited about and yet, there are more reasons for questions, as well.

What’s one of the biggest ones at present? Well, that’s rather simple: When is an actual date going to be revealed? It’s one thing to have an abstract sense of things; it is another altogether to have the date nailed down further.

For the time being, here is some of what we’d say on the subject — pending some sort of last-minute surprise, we do tend to think that we’ll get a premiere date here in late June. The only reason that may not happen is in the event NBC really feels like there is a reason to create a press release a little bit later. They waited until July last year to share the official start dates for their fall schedule, but we think the industry strikes played a role in that. This time around, it makes more sense for them to get the info out there sooner rather than later.

To us, the biggest thing we’re most curious about is whether Found can benefit from having Law & Order: SVU as a lead-in for the first time, and also whether or not its total viewership can simply withstand more competition all across the board. The Shanola Hampton series last year had a benefit of not having a lot of scripted competition when it was on during the strikes. Yet, this time around it will be up against Grey’s Anatomy and a wide array of other shows.

Is it still worthy of big numbers? Absolutely and at this point, we are beyond curious of how Sir is going to be integrated into the story again after that cliffhanger…

