Tracker season 2 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

We are only a short period of time removed from the Tracker season 1 finale, but doesn’t it make sense to want more? The reveals that we got about Colter’s family at the end of the finale raise some big questions, and we hope that some of those are addressed pretty head-on in the early. (We imagine that some of that could depend on the availability of Melissa Roxburgh as Dory.)

Anyhow, the bad news that is pretty clear at this point is that we’ll be waiting until late September or early October to see the Justin Hartley series back, so we’ve got a long way to go. Are we at least going to get a specific premiere-date reveal over the next month or so? There is at least a reason to have hope for that.

If you’re looking for an estimate as to when said dates will be revealed, we’d say to go ahead and rule out last year as a template. Because of the industry strikes, networks like CBS operated in a different way than they typically do. Two years ago is a better reference point and then, we got air dates for a lot of fall shows in late June. That’s what we tend to think will happen here, whether it be Tracker or a number of other shows.

So what do we know about the schedule already? For starters, the second season will be airing at an earlier timeslot in 8:00 p.m. Eastern, which will be shifted all over the place in the fall depending on the NFL schedule. Meanwhile, it’s also going to have more episodes than we got this time around, most likely. This means further opportunities to get to know Colter, but also everyone else he works with out in the field.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tracker now, including more from the epic finale

What do you most want to see on Tracker season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







