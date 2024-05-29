Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Any Reid, Simmons mentions?

It already seems as though Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. With that being said, will they at least be mentioned? There is a case to be made for it, given that they are beloved parts of the show as Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons.

Back in season 1, we knew that the two were off working on a secret project … so is that still the case? It is easy to argue so, given that only a couple of weeks have passed in the world of the show when the season 2 premiere picks up. With that in mind, there is not much of a reason for showrunner Erica Messer to give some sort of new explanation for their absence.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

In speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is some of what Messer had to say:

When we did the season math, Season 16 was really only about six weeks’ worth of story, and now only two more weeks have gone by, so those guys are still doing what they’re doing.

While we’re still hoping for a mention or two of the characters, we do think this is confirmation that there won’t need to be one for the story to make sense. We’re also sure that there is a hesitancy to bring them up all the time, given the fact that it would constantly cause viewers to remember that they aren’t around. Rather than focusing on the people who aren’t here, we are sure that the focus will be instead on who is. Honestly, we also don’t mind that since we’d prefer for the next major mention of Spencer or Simmons being when they are actually around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, including Will’s absence

What do you most want to see throughout Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Are you hoping to see Reid and Simmons mentioned again in season 3? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







