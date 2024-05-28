Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Where is Will? EP explains

For those who have not heard as of yet, Josh Stewart is not going to be a part of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. Does that mean that Will is dead, or gone from JJ’s life for good? Hardly.

We will admit that for most of the end of season 1, we wondered if the character was making his health situation out to be better than it actually was, and if he would then be killed off at some point early on this season. We suppose that in theory, some of that could still be possible; however, it’s not an apparent priority now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

As a matter of fact, in a new report from TVLine it is indicated that Will is in fact still around in season 2, but you don’t seem him on-camera. Here is some of what showrunner Erica Messer had to say:

We tried to make it work for this year and it just didn’t work out. We love Will, JJ loves Will… and that’s always a part of her world and her character.

Ultimately, it is important to remember here that these seasons are so much shorter than what we saw on CBS for so many years, meaning that there is less time for recurring cast members. Also, season 2 is set mere weeks after season 1, and it sounds as though much of it takes place within just a matter of weeks, as well. That does make it easy to suggest that not that much has changed when it comes to JJ’s life away from the team, and her focus is instead going to be on the BAU and what is going on with Gold Star. If you are out of the loop, this killer appears to be the Big Bad of the season, and the team may actually need to turn to Elias Voit, of all people, for assistance.

Related – Be sure to see more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, including if Spencer Reid will return

Do you want to see Will return for a hypothetical Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







