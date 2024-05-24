Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Is Spencer Reid appearing?

We know that one of the biggest questions regarding Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is related to Spencer Reid. It was the same back in season 1! This is one of the most beloved characters in not just this show, but all of television!

However, Matthew Gray Gubler remains a busy man, even though he has focused more on writing than acting over the past couple of years. Trying to figure out the right timing for him and the show is a challenge; you also need the right story. After all, you don’t want to bring Reid back for no real reason!

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Erica Messer indicates (while saying “season 17,” lumping the revival’s run into the original show) that there was interest in making something happen. However, some of it was derailed by the industry strikes last year:

“It never worked out for Season 16 and then Season 17, maybe it could have worked out, and then the strikes happened and then it hasn’t worked out for Season 17. But we love him. He loves us. It’s not any of that. It’s just we’ve got to find a time to make it work.”

The way in which Messer describes it makes us think that a return here could still happen someday; if this was a case of Gubler not being interested anymore, it would be easy to come out and say that. We do know that the character of Spencer means a lot to him and he treats that with a lot of responsibility and respect.

Beyond Spencer, of course we’d also love to see characters like Simmons and Morgan someday — but of course, Daniel Henney and Shemar Moore have other projects in The Wheel of Time and then also SWAT that keep them busy.

This article was written by Jessica bunbun.

