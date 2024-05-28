Evil season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Werewolf problems?

Do you want to learn a little more now about Evil season 4 episode 2 leading into it airing on Thursday night? Well, “How to Train a Werewolf” looks to be one of those installments where nothing is quite what it seems.

After all, one of the things that the Paramount+ show loves to do is toe the line between the supernatural world and what is real. Sure, we’ve got demons and exorcisms aplenty, but also still characters who don’t necessarily believe in such things. It is what causes Ben, Kristen, and David to look at their cases from a myriad of different perspectives — and, of course, we’re eager to see what’s on the other side.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead on Evil season 4 episode 2, just go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Kristen, David and Ben look into a possible werewolf attack that isn’t what it seems; Andy grapples with his mysterious trauma; Ben uses science to solve his Jinn problem.

One of the bigger long-term questions here is clearly what Leland’s endgame is with Andy, as he is clearly using him already to try and generate a wedge between Kristen and David. This is all concurrent with the character also trying to prepare for the arrival of the baby, which we know is attached to all sorts of dark prophecies. This is a show that loves to embrace the crazy and, of course, we certainly don’t think that is about to change. As a matter of fact, we’d be surprised in the event it did.

Let’s just hope that with every episode moving forward, we have a chance to get at least a few answers. We know, after all, that there is not a lot of time within this final season, even with that four-episode extension!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Evil now, including some other info on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 episode 2 over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







