Under the Bridge episode 8 (finale) spoilers: More of the truth?

In less than 24 hours the Under the Bridge finale is going to arrive on Hulu — so what are we going to learn?

Ultimately, you can argue that “Mercy Alone” is the chapter we have been waiting for since the show first began. This is when we could have an opportunity to get a fuller sense of the truth regarding what happened to Reena Virk … but how much?

Well, for starters, official photos from this episode show that Reena will be featured, and that makes us think that we will go back further to the night of her death and get the most complete recounting that we’ve had so far. As for who gives said recounting, though, that remains to be seen. The same goes for the results of the trial. Given that many viewers know already what happens with Warren and Kelly, there is no reason for the producers to shy away from that in the episode. We are sure that their fates could be revealed … but what about everyone else? That is where there are still questions, given that people like Josephine and Dusty have not been as publicized in real life. Rebecca Godfrey wrote the book on which most of the show is based, so her endgame is pretty clear.

If you did miss the synopsis for the Under the Bridge finale previously, you can see this below:

The last opportunity for justice arrives as all the participants reckon with their true involvement in the events that transpired. A radical choice of forgiveness allows for closure.

The mention of closure at the end indicates that there will be some and with all of that, we really just have one question: What happens with Cam? She is a fictional character for the show and with that, you can argue she is the biggest mystery that remains.

What do you think we are going to see across the Under the Bridge finale on Hulu?

