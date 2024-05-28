America’s Got Talent video: Ballerina Ashlee Montague’s danger act

In a matter of hours from now, the premiere of America’s Got Talent is going to be here. With that, why not meet Ashlee Montague?

We’ll be honest here — ballet is an incredible talent, but it is not always the most exciting thing on a show like this. Unless you are creating a unique routine or a twist, it won’t end up appealing to this group of judges or a mainstream crowd.

Luckily, this is where Ashlee inserts an element of danger into the mix. If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about here as using just her pointed toes, she walks across a series of bottles. The amount of balance and strength required to do this has to be next-level, and she adds to this by doing it from an elevated platform.

What is also pretty great about this particular act is that there is still a high ceiling here. Given that Ashlee is wearing a pretty traditional ballet outfit here, the idea may have been to trick the judges into thinking that this would be a generic performance before diving into the danger. We know what she does now and by virtue of that, you can really evolve things to the next level. Because the live shows are also months away, if she makes it there she’ll have plenty of time to think about what else she can do to merge her skills into something worthy of a Las Vegas stage. These are always the sort of acts we’ll appreciate on a show like this — even if they aren’t the ones that often win, they make AGT the unique talent competition that it is.

Related – Get some more previews for America’s Got Talent right now, including a crazy contortionist

Do you think that Ashlee Montague has potential on America’s Got Talent this season?

Do you like the twist on ballet here? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







