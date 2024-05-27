America’s Got Talent: Meet Arshiya, extreme contortionist

Tomorrow night on NBC the America’s Got Talent premiere will air on NBC, so why not take a minute to learn about Arshiya?

If you head over to Parade now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead here that focuses primarily on one thing above all others: Some absolutely brilliant skills as a contortionist. This is something that is extremely hard to do, especially for a 13-year old. It’s also incredibly creepy due to the zombie theme she’s managed to bring through some of her movements.

Given how shocking and/or impressive this is, it feels right now like we’re looking at someone who is a lock to move on. However, Arshiya is facing the same long-term issue that almost every other contortionist does on this show — how do you win over votes from America? This is never an act that gets embraced like some other forms of dance, or some of the singers / magic acts you see over the years. It requires you to go outside the box.

With that in mind, the question we have is this: Can you move from horror to a completely different genre in the next performance? If she can bring this same technique to something that is lyrical, there is a chance that she could surprise people once again. This is, of course, assuming she does make it to the next round. With the current format of the show, it is true that things are a little more complicated since there is no Judge Cuts or opportunity to get yourself back into the game. (We’ve yet to hear anything about the middle portion of the show returning, and we also think it would be unlikely to happen on a season that will also be broken up in some form by the Olympics.)

