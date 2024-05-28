Ted Lasso season 4: Does new Blu-Ray set offer hope?

As we get closer to the start of the summer, is there going to finally be more news on the future of Ted Lasso … provided there is one?

Let’s start off here by noting that it has almost been a year since the season 3 finale streamed on Apple TV+. Not only that, but it is worth noting that this was never billed by the streaming service as 100% the final season or the series finale. They have always held out hope for something more; the big issue was how star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has originally envisioned this to be a three-season arc with a beginning, middle, and end. Much of it was brilliant; ironically, the ending is the thing most people have an issue with. (Personally, we do think the entire Dr. Jacob story in season 3 was a terrible decision.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Now, here is where there could be a sign of good news for everyone hoping for either a season 4 that brings Ted back, or a spin-off that allows some other characters to be front and center. There is a boxed set for the first three seasons coming out on July 30 for DVD and Blu-Ray, and it carries with it the title Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way. (Some pre-order sites have it incorrectly listed still.) The fact that it is not officially named “The Complete Series” is meaningful in how it could leave the door open for something more. The Richmond Way is the title of Trent Crimm’s book about the football club, and it feels like a fitting way to describe the era.

As for what a season 4 could be about…

We don’t think it’s a hard thing to pin down. Ted realizes that he misses Richmond, and his son Henry wants to live in the UK with him. Maybe Michelle is back with him, or she simply decides to take another opportunity there. We do think there are ways for it to happen that do not include Ted having to leave his kid behind in Kansas.

Related – See what Hannah Waddingham had to say about a possible Ted Lasso return

Do you still want to see a Ted Lasso season 4 happen at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







