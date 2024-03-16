Ted Lasso season 4: Hope from Hannah Waddingham?

The possibility of a Ted Lasso season 4 is something that still lingers, more or less a year after season 3 first arrived over on Apple TV+. The series became an international success, but it stopped once Jason Sudeikis’ original story was complete.

Since that time, though, the groundswell for more has not gone away. Also, we do think it is still important to acknowledge that the streaming service never confirmed that season 3 was the final one. We do think the end of the story for Ted himself was quite polarizing, and there could be a way to bring him back to London with some of his beloved Greyhounds. If not this, how about a spin-off? There was one hinted at during the end of season 3 involving a possible women’s team for AFC Richmond.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s turn to Hannah Waddingham, shall we? She, like so many other cast members, has held out hope for more of the series. At the GLAAD Media Awards this week, she even indicated more could be possible, singing “it ain’t over ’till it’s over” in a red-carpet interview with Extra. We’d love to think that this is evidence that something more is happening, and it does jive with what we’ve heard over the past few months.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that we will hear something more about the future of Ted Lasso this year, whether that be the return of the original show or some sort of spin-off. Either one feels possible, and would be welcome with open arms by pretty much everyone out there. Also, we’d love the chance to get Ted back to the UK, possibly with his whole family in tow.

