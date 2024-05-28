Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? Season 4 hopes

Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to see the show back in the near future.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some pretty bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be another installment for a long time. The drama is not on the fall schedule and by virtue of that, we’ll be waiting until we get around to midseason. That is a bummer, but it also does give the show time to figure out its next move. Remember that there is going to be a new showrunner moving into season 4. Also, there could be some sort of a reset when it comes to the story.

Is Thony really going to be out of the game now? It is a fair thing to wonder. Speaking in a new interview right now with Deadline, here is some of what Elodie Yung has to say about what could be coming:

I think there’s a pattern with Thony there. She always fights her way out of tricky situations…working with the mob, working with the cartel. She puts the needs of her son and of her family and the people she loves [before herself]. Finding Arman was one of the main things for her this season, but it just feels that she’s kind of always sucked back in. So I really can’t tell you what they have in store for me in Season 4. I can’t wait to see which direction we’re gonna go with Thony next season. But so far, I think the show has been built in a way that she really wants to do her best, and she wants to make the right decisions, but she is making mistakes. She’s very human, which I love, by the way, about this character. There’s nothing perfect about Thony. So I really don’t know. I can’t tell you where it’s going to head. But I’m sure they’ll have interesting things for us in Season 4.

Obviously, things are going to be messy — that feels like a sure thing. The same goes for there being new characters. Doesn’t there need to be after all the deaths last season?

