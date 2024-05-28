Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 5/28/24?

Is FBI new tonight? Following what you saw last week, it makes sense to want more of it — plus also Most Wanted and International.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge in here and sharing a little bit of bad news: All three of these shows are off the air tonight. Not only that, but they’re going to be collectively gone for months moving forward! Last week marked the finale for the shows and while we know that they will all be back this fall, an exact premiere date remains to be seen.

Now as for what one of the major themes is going to be for the next season of the show, doesn’t it have to be change? That is certainly the case here on International, which is likely going to need a new cast member following the departure of Luke Kleintank on this past season. We’d love a reasonably big name to come on board, but we imagine this show is tough to cast since you are shooting outside the United States for significant stretches of the year. How do you contend with that?

Meanwhile, on the other two editions of the franchise, the biggest change is simply going to come from having actors gone for a certain amount of time — it seems as though the FBI world is adopting something that we’ve seen already from One Chicago, where most series regulars are going to be gone for one or two episodes of a given season. The reasoning behind this is rather simple, as it enables you to save a little bit of money. Do we like it? Hardly, but this is a reality of the modern era of TV at this point. It’s something we’ve simply come to prepare for much of the time.

Hopefully, more news on all three of these shows will become apparent trough the rest of the summer — prepare accordingly.

What are you hoping to see within the FBI franchise when the show comes back on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







