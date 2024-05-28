Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Will it ever come back?

We’ve now seen the first promo for Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, the star of The Golden Bachelorette was revealed to be Joan. There’s been great news on the franchise revealed as of late!

Yet, at the same time there is clearly one thing we do not know now, and it remains to be seen when we’re going to actually learn it — the future status of Bachelor in Paradise. It is not on the fall or the summer schedule, meaning that all the talk of it being “paused” for the time being has turned out to be the case. There is also a good chance that the show never returns at all, and that is something else you have to consider for now.

So why are we not getting it this summer or the fall? The simplest answer comes down to ratings — this was just the least-popular of any in the franchise at ABC. You can believe whatever theories you want to online but the format had clearly grown stale. The cast for last season was not altogether electric, and there also was also a real lack of new or interesting dates for people to on anymore.

Is it possible the show comes back with some changes? Absolutely, but it makes sense to wait a year or two in order to make that happen. In the interim, ABC now has the Golden franchise, which you can say almost replaces the main version of the show when it comes to us having three different iterations of Bachelor Nation to watch over the course of the year. The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner in a lot of ways revitalized the franchise, and we really just have to hope now that this is not a situation where he and Theresa divorcing somewhat hurts the future of it.

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







