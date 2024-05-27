Reacher season 3 premiere date: Why the long wait?

At this point, it feels pretty clear that we’ll be waiting a long time to see Reacher season 3 arrive. Prime Video has already confirmed that the show will not be back until 2025, and we know that some filming has still been taking place this month.

So what is going on to cause the long wait for episodes here? This production period for the Alan Ritchson series is easily one of the more complicated ones that we’ve seen. Filming kicked off for season 3 prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike of last year, and then stopped while actors waited for a fair contract from the AMPTP. It then resumed for a good while, and then took a break again this spring. Ritchson worked on another project for a while, and then dove back into playing the title character.

So clearly, the industry strikes of last year are one big reason why we will not see Reacher back until 2025, and another is the sheer amount of time it takes to edit the action sequences after the fact. Also, Amazon has to do whatever they can to ensure the series is good-to-go for a launch all over the world — there is a lot of effort that goes into this that people just aren’t aware of from the outside looking in!

Will this season be at least teased this year?

There is a good chance of something more when we get around to November or December. Prime Video will 100% work hard to ensure that people continue to tune in, especially since this could be a season that really echoes some of the good stuff that we had a chance to check out back in season 1. Reacher could be more on his own at times and even though Neagley will be back in some capacity, he’s not going to have the full team like he did in season 2.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 on Prime Video?

When do you think we are going to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss.

