Station 19 series finale: Show EP offers up epic tease

For those who are not aware, the Station 19 series finale is going to be coming to ABC in just a matter of days. Are you excited for what lies ahead?

Well, “excited” is really a complicated word here given that the idea of saying goodbye here is tough. It does feel like there is a chance for some measure of closure, but also to leave the door open for some last-minute reprieve. It’s an ending that no one on the show expected at this point, as there were hopes that there’d be another season or two after this one.

Based on what we’re hearing, the writers are throwing just about everything into this final chapter to make it great. Speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is what co-showrunner Zoanne Clack had to say:

“There’s action, there’s love, there’s happiness and there’s extreme injuries. It’s going to be a killer … We’ve taken these characters to a place where you’ll miss them, but you’ll have good feelings about where they land.”

The latter sentence is the reason we think Maya is going to survive, and also why there will probably be a lot of happy endings. Station 19 is a show where a lot of ad things have happened to these characters over the years. However, at the same time we’ve never gotten the sense that the writers wanted to end things in some altogether sad way. We’ve always felt like there would be at least a few hopeful notes to the end of the story.

Also, doesn’t it just make sense to leave the door slightly open for a revival? You can’t do that if you kill off a bunch of characters or separate them in a way where it would be rather hard to repair.

