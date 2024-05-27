Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Why such a long wait?

A Squid Game season 2 is coming to Netflix and luckily, that’s not something that you have to worry about here. However, there are other questions. Take, for example, why it is taking so long to see the show back in the first place.

Consider the following: By the time the second season comes out presumably later this year, it will have been more than three years since the first season. This is not a Marvel film that seemingly requires that level of post-production. Meanwhile, this is also not a project as impacted by the industry strikes of last year as much as some others that are out there. The reality TV spin-off also had no impact on its progress.

So what has gone on here? A lot of the reason for the delay has simply been about one thing more than anything else: Quality. Because the first season was one of the biggest shows ever released for Netflix, there was a concentrated effort here to not get together the show until everyone felt insanely confident that it could live up to some of the hype. There was a lot of time spent on the story, and then a pretty cautious approach to production at the same exact time.

Our hope here, in the end, is that all of this work pays off — rumor has it the show could be back in December. The one part of the post-production process that may be taking some time now is the dubbing, as there are some who prefer that as opposed to watching the show in Korean with subtitles. Also, Netflix is going to be cautious as to when to bring the show back, recognizing that they will want it to set some records for them. That may cause them to be a tad bit more choosy!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Squid Game, including more thoughts on a possible return

What do you most want to see moving into Squid Game season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







