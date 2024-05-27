Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: EP on Voight’s new struggle

The premiere of Chicago PD season 12 is going to be coming at some point over the course of the fall — so what lies ahead here?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and note that Voight will most likely be reeling in the early part of the new season. He managed to survive the near-fatal situation that he was in, but there is also another difficult component to consider here, as well — he’s lost yet another person he loves. Sure, it is true that Hailey Upton is still alive and out there, but she is not in Chicago. That means that he will not be able to rely on her and has to find another way forward.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, showrunner Gwen Sigan makes it clear where we are going to see Jason Beghe’s character early on in the next chapter of the story:

It’s such an interesting, emotional place for a person where everyone he’s loved and everyone he’s connected to, has left him in some way. So I think next season, it provides a lot of opportunity for us. What will he do? We’ve seen him open up. We’ve seen him get more vulnerable. We’ve seen him become more intimate with people over the past few seasons. And now, does he harden again? Is it “I’m never doing it again?” Or does he keep going with that journey? I’m excited to get into all of that.

Ultimately, we tend to think at first, he may harden up and try to keep people out … but we tend to think that the softer approach that he’s taken is going to win out. There is a part of this metaphorical toothpaste that you cannot put back in the tube; it is a hard thing to accept, but that does not make it any less true.

