When Calls the Heart season 11 finale spoilers: Star on ‘surprises’

The When Calls the Heart season 11 finale will be on Hallmark Channel in just a matter of weeks — with that, what can you expect?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that there have already been suggestions about a cliffhanger. We feel pretty darn confident in saying that is coming! As a result of that, you just have to wonder what sort of cliffhanger you will see.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Loretta Walsh (who plays Florence) had to say about what’s coming down the road:

“[There are] surprises coming your way all the way to the end of the season. Even if you think you know what’s coming, you’ve got to stay tuned. Because right until the final moments, there’s surprises. There’s surprises and really exciting and dynamic and entertaining things coming.”

Given that there is already a season 12 renewal out there courtesy of the folks at Hallmark, that means that we don’t have to worry too much about any unresolved loose ends. Instead, we can focus more on being in the moment!

If there is one thing to feel good about…

Doesn’t it have to be the state of Elizabeth and Nathan as a couple? Sure, the two are not an official item at the moment and yet, it feels like there’s a good chance this could happen close to the finale. If not then, why not in season 12? It is clear this is where the show is going, but they don’t want to rush it for a few different reasons. They want there to be some distance between Elizabeth’s engagement with Lucas, and they are also trying to be respectful of the fact that both Erin Krakow’s character and Nathan have other people in their lives to think about.

