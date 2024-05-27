Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 27, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We certainly want nothing more than to get more of the crime drama soon, especially given the most-recent cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we are getting more tonight, and there is certainly a lot more waiting that we’re going to have to do to actually have the cast and crew back. The season 21 finale aired a few weeks ago; we are lucky to know that a season 22 is coming, but it likely will not premiere until either late September or early October. Be prepared to see somewhere between 20-22 episodes that could contain a lot of drama, memorable cases, and hopefully more of Katrina Law as Jessica Knight. Even though she accepted the new job at the end of the finale, we do still hope that she finds her way back to the team!

Now, let’s just hope that filming for the new season is going to start at some point in July, mostly because that is what historically we tend to see during normal seasons. There is value in the cast and crew being able to bank a lot of episodes far in advance, especially since that allows for more scheduling flexibility.

One of the other things that is worth noting entering season 22 is that there is potential for a few interesting surprises. Could Gibbs appear? Given that there is that new Origins series, you could make some sort of argument for it to happen for the sake of cross-promotion. This is the same reason why there is a chance that you could see either Michael Weatherly or Cote de Pablo turn up to promote their own upcoming spin-off. In a perfect world, of course we would love to see both of them!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

