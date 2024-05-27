Virgin River season 6 filming: Where do things stand?

Virgin River season 6 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point, hopefully before the end of this year. What can we say now? Well, let’s just say that before you know it, the cast and crew will be done and with that, we’ll be waiting for the premiere date.

Just one week ago, series star Martin Henderson (who plays Jack) shared a post on Instagram that at least served as a nice progress report at present:

Back in the studio making all things Virgin River just spiffy. We are close to wrapping up season 6 and what a ride this one has been. Excited for everyone to see it.

Now, it is our hope at the moment that this season is full of a lot of charming, lighthearted content when it comes to Mel and Jack after everything that they went through throughout season 5. In the early going here, it is our feeling that a journey into Everett’s past will be top priority, largely due to the fact that there’s a lot Mel still has to learn about her biological father. Past that, though, who can say just how certain events are going to transpire? A big part of the fun with the show moving forward will be venturing into the great unknown. (Also, it is fair to remember that there is a prequel series currently in development.)

A premiere date possibility

Based on the current filming timeline that we have, our hope right now is that we do end up seeing the show come back at some point in October or November. It would be a pleasant surprise if the show premieres in as early a spot as we saw with season 5, largely due to a lot of the delays with the industry strikes of last year. It may end up just coming down to Netflix, especially given the fact that this show will almost certainly be ready in plenty of time to air before 2024 comes to a close.

Related – Get some more news on Virgin River right now, including some more premiere date talk

What do you most want to see when Virgin River season 6 comes onto Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







