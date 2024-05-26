Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Why the long wait?

We know that Outer Banks season 4 is coming to Netflix at some point, presumably closer to the end of the year. This leads to a big question: What is taking so long?

After all, TV is a complicated equation, and we’re not altogether sure that the streaming service wanted there to be such a long break between seasons. Then again, you could argue that they should have done a little bit more about it last year during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. If those strikes ended a little bit earlier with a fair deal, there may not have been such a long pause in Outer Banks progress. Yet, that is exactly what happened. This is one reason for the break between seasons, but also far from the only one. Some other things to consider here include Netflix’s own release schedule, plus the fact that this is a show that takes a good while to make. In addition to season 4 filming in the United States, there was some work done in Morocco.

Now, here is where we do have a small slice of good news — production seems to be winding down and as a result of that, the priority can shift almost entirety here to working in order to ensure that these episodes are edited properly, worthy of the hype, and absolutely ready to go. Given that everyone has been waiting so long already, you can count on the fact that Netflix is going to take their time in order to ensure that there is a proper place for the show on the schedule.

If we had to wager a guess right now, we’d say that September or October is the most-likely window for a show like this. There is also a good chance that they will split things up into halves, especially since this is something that they have done with a number of other shows as of late.

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Go ahead and led us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







