Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

What is going on when it comes to Mayfair Witches season 2 over at AMC? At this point, it certainly makes a lot of sense to wonder about it.

After all, go ahead and take a moment here to consider some of the following: The first season of the show aired more than a year ago. Interview with the Vampire is on right now, which means that the door is suddenly open to ask a number of other questions on the Alexandra Daddario series.

Ultimately, what we are looking at here is a case of good news and bad. The good news here is that a ton of work has already been done on the next season of Mayfair Witches. However, the bad news here is that you are not going to be seeing it at any point in the near future. There is going to be a lot of time spent making sure things are good insofar as post-production goes.

Also, remember that there is no real reason to rush given that AMC wants to space out some of their Anne Rice adaptations as much as possible. All signs point towards the witches returning in the first part of 2025, and that helping to tide us all over for a potential Interview with the Vampire season 3.

Are the strikes of last year involved in the delay?

Let’s just say that for now, there is a good reason to think that this is the case. Filming for Mayfair Witches likely would have started earlier, were it not for what happened with the AMPTP dragging their feet for a good chunk of last year.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that both of these shows end up being very-much worth the wait!

When do you think we are going to be seeing Mayfair Witches season 2 arrive over at AMC?

