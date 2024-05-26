The Sympathizer season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following the big finale over on HBO, are we going to be seeing The Sympathizer season 2 happen? Or, is this the end of the road?

Well, we don’t think that this is one of those situations where we need to make things altogether complicated. Let’s just go ahead and note where things stand! As of right now, the series has not been renewed for another season, and there is no evidence that it will be. From the start here The Sympathizer was billed as a limited series with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. There was never a plan to do something more, as it was based on source material with a clear ending.

Ultimately, there is one other thing that you have to remember as the same exact time here — this is a show with a big-name star in Robert Downey Jr., and we tend to think that one of the real appeals for him doing this show was getting into it knowing that it would tell some sort of complete story. Rather than expect to see him continue forward here, we tend to think that the better-case scenario here is that he ends up becoming a part of another show at some point down the road — or, he works as an executive producer like he has with some other shows in the past.

Does HBO consider The Sympathizer to be a success? That is honestly something we’re curious about, and it may not actually end up being super-clear until we get a chance to see what the nominations are in awards season. This was a big swing and while we don’t think that it was some runaway smash, it seemed to generate more critical and commercial buzz than the disappointing The Regime from earlier on in the year, despite its big-name star in Kate Winslet.

