Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? More season 2 chatter

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Based on what happened on the Justin Hartley show this past week, we more than understand anyone who is curious.

After all, consider the jaw-dropper that we got in the closing minutes! We’ve had a chance now to learn that Colter’s sister Dory may have more information about their father than was first clear, and there are SO many family secrets that need to be explored. Things are going to be messy, and we imagine that this could even be said from a scheduling point of view. It’s awesome that the show managed to cast Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles as Colter’s siblings, but it also means that their availability could be tricky since they are pretty big names.

Anyway, there is a bridge to be crossed here down the road, and not something to be concerned about too much right now. Let’s just go ahead and note the following — there is no Tracker on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, last week was the finale, and we are now stuck with an unbearably long wait for the series to come back for more. At the moment, our feeling is that you could end up getting new episodes again moving into late September or early October, and in a brand-new timeslot in 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

In general, we would go ahead and argue that you are going to see an upcoming season here that is bigger and even more epic than ever! After all, consider the fact that entering season 1, nobody knew if the Justin Hartley show would deliver. Now, it’s a pretty big hit and it’s going to have some more high-profile airings after NFL football. It remains to be seen if it will keep up its performance, but we have reason to hope and then some.

