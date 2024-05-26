The Responder season 2 episode 5 (finale): It all burns?

Next week on BBC One you’re going to have a chance to see The Responder season 2 episode 5, otherwise known as the big finale. What can you expect to see?

Well, for starts, the top story for now seems to be how Chris has now put himself into an absolutely abysmal position, one that he will probably not be able to get out of anytime soon. He is facing the biggest decision arguably of his career, and there is a lot of intrigue that could come out of what he decides from here.

To get a little bit more insight, go ahead and check out the full The Responder season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

In accepting a new flat from Franny, Chris becomes fully corrupt. His first job – to deliver Casey. But will Chris cross the line and hand Casey over to impress his new boss?

If there is one thing that we feel fairly confident in saying at the moment, it’s simply this: There is an opportunity in here for an exceptional Martin Freeman performance. We don’t think anyone who has watched his extensive library of work over the years doubts what he is capable of doing. Yet, at the same time we’re pretty darn eager to watch a lot of it play out!

Is this going to be the final episode?

It goes without saying, but this is obviously the sort of time of the year where these questions are asked. Our hope here is that there is a season 3, mostly because there isn’t a whole lot of info out there saying that the show is about to be over.

Yet, at the same time, we are also acutely aware that British dramas do not have a particularly long shelf life unless they are a soap or a fairly procedural series like Death in Paradise. We’ll have to wait and see what happens here, and it could be based on performance.

What do you most want to see moving into The Responder season 2 episode 5 on BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

