Fargo season 6 renewal: Why the long wait?

Given that it has been several months now since Fargo season 5 wrapped up on FX, it does make sense now to wonder the following: Where is the news on season 6? Are we going to get that within the relatively near future?

Well, this is where we should just go ahead and deliver the somewhat-painful news: You are probably going to need more patience. It may not be something that any of us want, but this is not a show that historically gets quick renewals. It is not due to some perceived lack of success; instead, it is tied more to just the way in which showrunner Noah Hawley works.

As many of you are familiar with at this point, this show is just about as idea-driven as any other that is out there — at least in that there needs to be a solid premise for a new season to exist. Each one is its own thing with a unique cast, and unless Hawley has a great plan in place, there’s no reason to keep things going. Also, remember that he’s been rather busy working on another show for FX in Alien, which has been in production a significant chunk of the year. We do tend to think that it has monopolized a great deal of his time.

Given that season 5 may be the most popular season of Fargo since season 2, we do think the odds are high that eventually, there is going to be another chapter. However, don’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting around until next year to get some sort of formal news on it. There is no timeline, and it’s even possibly that several years could pass before more of the show surfaces.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

