Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: Why the long wait?

We don’t think we’re shocking anyone when we say that Justified: City Primeval needs to have a season 2 — or, at least a version of it. The first season ended with one of the coolest conclusions possible, as Boyd Crowder got out of prison and is now on the run.

In a way, you can still argue that it’s totally bonkers that ending was written without any clarity as to whether or not the show would be coming back for more — but you also still have to love the confidence here in the storytelling, right? It has been an extremely long time since season 1 concluded, though, and nothing has still been announced. So, what is going on? Why are we left waiting? Well, there is actually more than one reason.

First and foremost, it is important to remember here that for a significant stretch after the finale aired on FX, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were ongoing! This meant that everyone was unable to have all that much in the way of serious conversations about the future. By the time the actors’ strike ended in particular, we were close to the holiday season.

From there, we got into the new year, and what happened then? Well, stars Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins both went off to Thailand for separate projects in Alien and The White Lotus. We know that the two met up and chatted with each other — did they discuss the show? It’s possible, but in general, one of the things possibly holding things up is that there hasn’t been a ton of time for conversations. Also, Goggins is super-busy and his other show in Fallout just got renewed for a season 2.

One other thing to consider

Does FX want more? We tend to think so, but they have to give some sort of green light here for any of this to be possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

