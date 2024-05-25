FBI: International season 4: Will there be a new lead?

As we look towards FBI: International season 4 coming to CBS this fall, there is absolutely quite a bit to consider. Where do we start? Well, a lot of it seemingly revolves around who could be the new lead — there’s going to be one, right?

Well, a big part of what makes the end of this particular season so interesting right now is that there weren’t a ton of post-finale interviews and with that, the plan for the producers moving forward is actually rather unclear. There is no clear indication as to who will be stepping in and being a part of the Fly Team now. It is fair to assume that there will be a new addition, mostly just because there are a lot of regulars right now and it may be asking too much for a small cast like this to carry a show with so many episodes.

The easiest sentiment to throw out there right now is that you are going to be learning about a new lead at some point over the course of the next month or two — will it be a total unknown, or a familiar face? That remains to be seen. Given Colin Donnell’s presence at the end of season 3, you could easily make an argument to find a spot for him; yet, simultaneously there was nothing out there that suggested he would be a full-time part of the show moving forward.

One challenge for FBI: International is simply this: Joining this show is a different sort of commitment than almost any other on network TV. Not only are you joining a show that spends the majority of the year filming, but you are also doing it on a different continent. This is way different than a show that is filming even in even Vancouver, a hotbed for a lot of productions these days. This is a pretty long flight, and it may be harder to see friends and family over time.

