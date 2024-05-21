FBI: International season 4 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following the season 3 finale on CBS, what more can be said about FBI: International season 4, including a premiere date?

First and foremost, we do think it’s important here to start with the following: Another season is coming. However, it inevitably is going to feel different! Over the past few months alone the crime drama lost two of its leads in Luke Kleintank and Heida Reed, meaning that there is perhaps more of a need for a shakeup here than almost any other series in the greater Wolf Entertainment universe. Sure, the producers have already figured out a post-Kellett plan, but they are still working out what to do without Scott Forrester.

Luckily, they will have much of the next couple of months to figure this out before the new season starts shooting in Europe. While there is no precise FBI: International premiere date as of yet, we anticipate it in either September or October. A formal start date could be revealed in either June or July.

So what will be coming up here story-wise? We tend to think that a lot of it will be very-much tied to Forrester’s exit at first, but then the show will get back to more of its established formula. With there being a longer order and a more flexible schedule potentially, we do think there are opportunities for more crossovers.

One other thing worth noting

While both the flagship show and FBI: Most Wanted are each going to see episode-count reductions for some of their main characters, that is not happening here. As for the reason why, let’s just say that it’s tied to a smaller cast and also lesser-known names. Everyone should be around for a significant chunk of the next season, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

