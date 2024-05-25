House of the Dragon season 2 video: Cast on central debate

With the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 coming to HBO next month, the network wants you to choose a side. Are you Team Green or Team Black?

Of course, it is easy to say that both sides come with their fair share of pros and cons. With Team Green (which we’ve been partial to), you do have a lot of smart people who do seemingly want the best for Westeros … but then King Aegon is an absolutely horrible person. Did Alicent really think that her father wanted him to be the next king? Absolutely. As Olivia Cooke herself says in a new video over here, she legitimately felt that Viserys changed his mind. She is not trying to be manipulate or take the crown away from Rhaenyra at all. (We will also say that some of the children on Team Green are way more compelling than the ones on the other side.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

When it comes to Team Black, you do have Rhaenyra and Daemon at the center of it — extremely fascinating characters, even if their relationship is stuffed to the brim with discomfort. They have an enormous challenge ahead for them this season, trying to find allies at a time when a lot of people could be reluctant to kick off something that could eventually become a full-scale war.

At this point, let’s just say that there’s a chance that there will be a little bit of war and a little bit of diplomacy throughout the season. Sure, a lot of these people want to rule, but they also want to ensure that there is something to rule at the same time. There are multiple parts of the equation here, clearly!

Related – Check out some more highlights entering House of the Dragon season 2 right now

What side are you on entering House of the Dragon season 2 — Team Green or Team Black?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







