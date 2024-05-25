Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A way to narrow it down

Is it now abundantly clear when Tulsa King season 2 is going to be premiering over at Paramount+, at least per Sylvester Stallone. Not too long ago, we reported that the plan here is very-much to have the show back when we get around to September, and of course we’re eager to see what happens for Dwight and all of these other characters.

Now that we’ve stated all of that … why not go ahead and break things down a little bit further? To be specific, Stallone noted that it would be “early September” when the show returns, and that really leaves us with a couple of dates: Sunday, September 1 and then September 8. This is us making the assumption that the aforementioned streaming service is going to keep the series on Sundays. All things considered, why wouldn’t they? This is historically when Taylor Sheridan shows have found the most success over the years.

If there is any reason to have any reservations at all about this prediction, it’s tied simply to this: The fact that Paramount has yet to say anything about the return date as of yet. Until that happens, we think we know better than to sit here and say that almost anything is assured. Our hope at the moment (of course) is that come July, an official date for season 2 will be revealed and honestly, it makes sense for that to happen. After all, remember that there are plans to air season 1 on CBS! What better opportunity is there for promotion than that? It’s really hard to think of one, all things considered.

In the end, we just hope that all of the hype from that huge, Dwight-centric cliffhanger from last season ends up paying off in ways that make us pretty darn thrilled. We tend to think that Stallone’s character will be back doing what he does best before too long — but who will stand in his way?

