Evil season 5: Show EP on possible revival

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Evil season 4 is the final season at Paramount+ — but is it really the end?

Well, for now, let’s just say that anything is still possible … even if it’s also not something to necessarily anticipate. There is, after all, a lot that would need to happen behind the scenes to get a season 5 greenlit! The series, for starters, would have to find a new streaming home. Currently, there are some past seasons that are available on Netflix, but it could still take a lot of viewership to get them really considering bringing the show over exclusively to their service.

Now, here is the good news that we can share ahead of time — there will be some sort of closure no matter what happens. Speaking per TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Robert King had to say:

“I will say we really love doing this and if someone had money somewhere and wanted to keep it going, there is always a way, but the show will find is its own conclusion, too.”

Doesn’t this sound like the best of both worlds? In a way, that is a hard thing to argue! We do love the idea of there being an open door no matter what and for us personally, we certainly know that there is a lot of the show that we still want to watch. After all, few other programs out there are as weird, as wacky, or as entertaining as this one!

No matter what happens in terms of a possible season 5, we still remain grateful that there are thirteen more episodes remaining of the show in its current form. That means plenty of time to see some more twists and turns.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next Evil episode

Do you want to see an Evil season 5 happen somewhere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







