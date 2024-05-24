The Girls on the Bus canceled; no season 2 coming at Max

After just one season on Max, it looks as though The Girls on the Bus is coming to a complete stop.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the political drama is officially canceled after just one season, with the reason being tied to the ratings — as is often the case in this situation. The show never made a hue splash in terms of Nielsen’s streaming ratings and because of that, it’s not a surprise that we have arrived at this point.

In a statement, here is what Max had to say about the cancellation:

“While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of The Girls on the Bus, we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television … We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration.”

While you can argue that the first season did give us a certain measure of closure, there was a plan forward and the next season could have focused a little bit more on the general election. This is one of those shows that would have been great to follow, but at the same exact time this is an era that is not altogether kind to shows that are outside of a somewhat successful franchise. Max in particular is one of the harder spots to break through at present, mostly due to all the various cuts that we’ve seen made over at Warner Bros. Discovery.

As for whether or not a season 2 could land somewhere else, anything is possible in theory. In practice, however, let’s just say that we’re a little more dodgy. Just like it is hard for a show to work these days, it is even harder to see one get acquired.

