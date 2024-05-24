Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine’s future

We know that there is a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 coming to Prime Video down the road, but what does the future really hold? There certainly has been confusion about the future already, with a lot of it stemming from the fact that 1) there was a huge season 1 finale cliffhanger and 2) a recent report from Variety claimed, per sources, that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine may very well not be returning.

So is that really the case? It may be best to take a step back and wonder. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on an upcoming addition of The Awardist, showrunner Francesca Sloane refuted the idea that they would give away their own cliffhanger:

“I was just talking to Donald last night about this and we were laughing, because one of the pieces of press said, ‘according to our sources,’ and we’re like, ‘Who are these sources?’ … We wrote a cliffhanger, we thought about it long and hard. It was one of the first things that we wrote. Why in the world — we haven’t said anything — but why in the world would we ruin a cliffhanger based on a headline?”

Our feeling here is rather simple — it is possible that Glover and Erskine could still be the focus of season 2, just as it is also possible that their characters could survive and appear more in a recurring capacity. Maybe the show goes the route of Bridgerton where each season is set in the same world, but has different leads. For now, it feels like all possibilities are open.

Sure, it is also true that Donald is exceptionally busy at the moment, being that he has an upcoming Childish Gambino tour plus the long-awaited Community movie and then also a Lando series that he has been working on for a while within the Star Wars universe. How he schedules all of this out will be a marvel in itself.

Do you think we will see Donald Glover and Maya Erskine again on Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







