Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, May 24, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight over on CBS? Of course, we have hope that there’s going to be so much more coming soon for the Max Thieriot series.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we’re going to be seeing it tonight. The show is off for not just tonight, but also the remainder of the year. That means that we’re going to be waiting for the next few months to see how some of those big cliffhangers end up being resolved, with one of the biggest ones being tied in some way to what happens with Bode and Gabriela. We know that she was about to get married to Diego when her ex stormed out of the chapel, and we now have to wait and see if she goes through with it.

At the moment, we have some of our doubts — yet, at the same time we could envision a scenario where the two are married and it doesn’t work out. This would be a way to eschew some traditional TV tropes, and also allow Bode to possibly date and try to figure out his romantic future in the real world. Of course, we still believe that one way or another, they will come back to each other — it may just take a little while to get there.

So what other stories could take center stage? Well, Jake will have to contend with the idea that Gen’s biological father is now in the picture, and that may come with its own fair share of questions and concerns. Meanwhile, Manny’s arrest does make you wonder what his future is going to be as a firefighter — yet, is this a way to keep Three Rock actively involved in the series? With Bode no longer a prisoner, trying to figure that out is going to be an interesting struggle.

Fingers crossed that you do have a chance to get more Fire Country in late September / early October.

What do you most want to see on Fire Country when the third season premieres?

