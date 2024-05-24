Elsbeth season 2: Carrie Preston on possible Michael Emerson role

Now that we have reached the Elsbeth season 1 finale, what better time than the present to start thinking more about season 2? We know that it’s happening, just as there is also a good chance for the show to go bigger than ever with the next batch of episodes.

We do tend to think that with a show like this, there are a couple of primary questions that have been asked. First, you have the matter of if a former star of The Good Wife will turn up. Then, you also have whether or not Carrie Preston will be joined by Michael Emerson, her real-life husband. He’s been busy as of late on Evil, but that show is ending later this year. In theory, that does open the door.

So does Preston have a possible role for him next season? Even though she may not have final say, she did give a fun suggestion on the subject to TVLine:

Look, he’s very good at playing evil people. [Laughs] He’s very good at doing that, as we have seen. So it would be fun to see him in a role that wasn’t that, where we would expect him to be the murderer, but what if he wasn’t. What if he was someone who was somehow connected to the precinct or someone who Wagner knows? I don’t know, but it would be fun. That said, I think he’d be open to pretty much anything. He loves the show, and we’ve been talking about how fun it would be if he came on and did an episode or two.

Honestly, it would just be fun to see him playing the kindest, sweetest person imaginable after playing people who are downright awful or morally ambiguous. One of the great things about the extended Good Wife universe is that you do see characters who defy expectations — this feels like a good chance to accentuate that further.

