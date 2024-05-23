The Bear season 3 poster keeps things simple

The premiere of The Bear season 3 is finally streaming in just over one month. Are you ready for what lies ahead for Carmy and company?

Obviously, the folks at Hulu and FX are doing just about whatever they can to keep things fairly subtle — they want to keep people engaged without spoiling anything! The only thing that can be assumed, at least for the time being, is that Carmy is going to eventually get out of that freezer.

If you head over to the link here, you can see via Instagram a first-look poster leading up to the June 27 premiere. It features a logo of a bear that is artistic, and it also gives us more of the vibe that we’ve wanted the show to present now that we have a restaurant that needs to be the forefront of everything.

Moving into the latest batch of episodes, Carmy, Sydney, and the rest of the staff are about to be feeling the pressure. You are going to see them try to get the restaurant off the ground, and in a really short period of time for one simple reason — they have a ton of bills to pay, and they know how competitive this environment truly is!

If there is any one thing that we know for certain right now, it’s simply this — the good at The Bear will be more than worth the price of admission. The problem is whether or not these chefs can really stay at their best. The whole crew is pretty darn dysfunctional at this point, especially in the wake of that Richie – Carmy argument that happened while the latter is trapped in said freezer.

All episodes of season 3 are going to be released at once — we still have our questions about that, but the binge could still be fun.

