Chicago Fire season 12: See Eamonn Walker’s goodbye on-set

Less than 24 hours after Chief Boden’s departure from Chicago Fire, we’ve not had a chance to hear parting words from Eamonn Walker.

If there is one thing that we’ve learned about the veteran actor over the years, it’s simply this: He is all about the craft. He’s never sought out publicity or felt like doing a million interviews solely for the sake of doing them. He also hasn’t done a ton of press about his exit.

However, one thing that we can say now is simple: He loved the job and working with his friends and colleagues. If you head over to the Wolf Entertainment Instagram, you can see Walker celebrate the cast and crew around him, noting that this was the best job he’s ever had within his storied career. It does seem like everyone on the show did adore working with him.

So why ultimately leave? Obviously, that is a good question to think about, but we tend to think that it’s tied mostly to the idea that acting is, quite inherently, a nomadic profession. Nobody is really meant to have a single job forever and instead, there is this natural proclivity to go from one gig to the other. Twelve years is a long time for anyone to stay on a project and yet, we do tend to think there’s a chance that Walker could still be back in some capacity.

After all, remember this for a moment: Boden was not killed off. Rather, he became Deputy Commissioner! He was clearly left around in the world so that the door will remain open. This is not even like what we saw with Upton over on Chicago PD, where she left town and by virtue of that, there are questions aplenty about whether we will see her again.

