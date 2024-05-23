Dexter: Original Sin greenlit; young Dexter, Debra Morgan cast

Is Dexter: Original Sin really something that is necessary? Well, for now, that certainly feels like it’s up for debate. The original show was a big success, but it had a controversial ending. Then, it came back and had another controversial ending. What more story is there?

Well, this is what the new prequel is going to look to bring to the table? Patrick Gibson is officially stepping into the shoes of Michael C. Hall as the younger Dexter Morgan, whereas Christian Slater is on board to play his father Harry (played by James Remar in the original). Meanwhile, Molly Brown will play the younger version of Debra Morgan, once played by Jennifer Carpenter.

To get a few more details about the story, check out the official logline below:

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Now, we should note that showrunner Clyde Phillips is back for the project, so we are at least looking at someone who knows the material rather well. This entire show does follow the new Paramount mandate of using Showtime for franchises and established properties — it is easy to be cynical about this, but hopefully, there can be something compelling to come from all of it. The problem here, of course, is that we know already how the story ends.

One other question we have pertains to the title, mostly because we had Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin not that long ago.

What do you think about the idea of Dexter: Original Sin getting that official greenlight?

