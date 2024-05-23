Chicago Fire season 12 finale: Jack Damon is Severide’s brother!

We knew entering the Chicago Fire season 12 finale that there would be surprises, but Jack Damon is Kelly Severide’s brother! Who saw that coming?

Ultimately, this reveal came immediately after Boden’s exit, and we learned that in particular, Damon’s father is none other than the late Benny Severide. We know that he was hardly father of the year, but this? How was it never discovered before now?

Kelly learning this information is something that could cause him to question and second-guess everything about himself, and it comes at a pretty tricky time. After all, he was thinking about starting a family of his own with Stella Kidd — and now, everything has flipped. He has a lot of other things to think about here now. We imagine that this is going to be what is looked at almost immediately when season 13 premieres. It has to, right?

What we also do love about this reveal (and the timing of it) is that it does give the Kelly character something new to explore, which we honestly thought that he needed, all things considered. We’ve already seen everything with his addiction to arson investigations time and time again. Meanwhile, he’s already battled his fair share of demons already!

Does this mean that Damon is going to be sticking around for a while?

At this point, we hope so! We are very-much aware of the fact that this is a show where almost anything can turn on a dime but even still, there is just so much story to tell here! If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Chicago Fire benefits from diving into these juicy topics.

In general, we’re just glad that there is a cliffhanger worth discussing — but at the same time, it doesn’t take away too much from the goodbye to Boden.

