Sugar season 2 renewal hopes: How long could we wait?

Before we have any longer a conversation about Sugar season 2, we have to talk about a possible renewal. When could we get it?

Given that the finale for the Apple TV+ series was just one week ago, at this point it feels almost premature to sit here and tip the scales one way or the other. Sure, we remain cautiously optimistic that more is coming, largely because the numbers seemed solid and the producers are 100% eager to keep this going. There was certainly a compelling tease, as well, following the events of the season finale.

Ultimately, we tend to think that over the next couple of months, a firm decision will be made on the Colin Farrell series one way or another. We don’t expect anyone to rush towards a specific outcome here and that’s okay! Honestly, it is better for everyone to take their time to make sure that they can be all-in on the next chapter. Apple can use the time in the interim to look at the ratings and, hopefully, continue to promote the show..

One thing that feels clear regardless…

Well, you are going to be waiting for a good while to see what lies ahead. There is no reason for anything to be rushed on Sugar given Farrell’s schedule and the need for more scripts. Our hope is that that if we get more, it is going to be coming at some point either in late 2025 or early 2026.

As we wait, let’s just continue to spread the word about the show — sure, there’s the sci-fi element of the story that rose eyebrows, but there’s also a great noir component to the story here, as well, that should not be forgotten.

Do you think that we’re going to be getting a Sugar season 2 at Apple TV+ down the road?

