The Good Doctor series finale: How did it end?

We had a feeling entering The Good Doctor series finale that it was going to make us cry. It was hard to imagine any other way.

So much of this finale was really just about these characters trying to figure out and understand their own destiny, even if that was difficult and hard. For Shaun, a lot of it was about him coming to terms with the idea that he was going to lose Glassman, however difficult it may be. He tried to save him to the best of his ability, but in the end, that was not in the cards. He accepted his father’s fate, and then enjoyed the rest of his time with him. Shaun eventually had another child (a daughter) with Lea, and he spent plenty of time at the carousel.

Meanwhile, Shaun decided that he was going to sacrifice everything in order to save Claire, and while he didn’t end up having to do something so drastic as to lose his medical license, the thought marked a big change in the character. This led to him taking a pretty radical change in regards to his future. After all, the final moments of the episode did not feature Freddie Highmore’s character in an OR. Instead, it was him giving a Ted Talk surrounding by a lot of his longtime friends. He used the teachings of Dr. Glassman in order to try and inspire others.

Shaun started a foundation following the death of Glassman, and he and Claire now work to run it together. He found a different way to help people, beyond of course everything at the hospital. This was, at least by our accounts, a happy ending — and a reminder that everyone really got a sense of peace. Glassman wanted to have more time, but he got to spend what he had with the people he loved.

By all accounts, we could not have asked for anything more.

