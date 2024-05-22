The Rookie season 6 finale: Oscar & Jason’s prison break

Tonight, The Rookie season 6 finale thankfully did not kill off any main characters — yet, there is certainly a lot of danger ahead.

After all, the closing minutes of the episode were quite a shock. Not only is Oscar out of prison, but so is Bailey’s ex-husband Jason. This means that moving forward, she could be in danger, and this is also at the same time that she and Nolan are looking into adoption.

Basically, you should just go ahead and know that there is a lot on these characters’ plates as we move forward, but with the Jason / Bailey story, it may take some time. Here is some of what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say on the matter to TV Insider:

The stakes are there. Obviously there’s a danger lurking. On the completely practical side, Jenna’s about to have a baby in real life, so we do have to navigate that at the beginning of the season. So I think we’ll have to slow roll slightly and that, but yeah, look, especially in the adoption story, they do live dangerous lives. She’s going to have an ex-husband slash stalker out there. How does that impact them on a personal level will be interesting to explore.

In the interim, there are a lot of other stories that are going to be explored, and we certainly are thinking a little bit about what’s ahead for Bradford and Chen.

One other thing that is exciting?

Well, it was nice that the show decided to bring in some characters from Feds to remind us that this world is still alive and, hopefully, not going to be going anywhere in the near future. Let’s hope that there are some practical reasons to bring them all back down the road here, as well.

