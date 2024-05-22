FBI: International season 3 finale: Is Scott Forrester on the run?

Through much of the FBI: International season 2 finale, there was one big question that we had — how do you deal with Scott Forrester? Luke Kleintank’s exit still looms large, and we were quite curious to see if he was going to be written out of the show. Or, if there would be some sort of way to bring him back!

Well, let’s just say that for now, the writers are keeping a lot of stuff under wraps — Forrester is not dead, so that’s the one silver lining. There is closure now in the form of his mother being out there and found, but now he is on the run. Is there going to be a chance to see him located someday? Well, we can go ahead and be happy about the possibility of that, if nothing else. Given what we saw not too long ago on FBI: Most Wanted, we were absolutely worried that we’d see him killed off.

Of course, we do wonder whether or not this exit was planned for the show, given the timing of Kleintank’s farewell felt so sudden and his last episode on-screen was not that eventful of full of surprises. Yet, we are where we are now, and we certainly understand the idea of Luke wanting to spend more time with his family.

Following this episode, we now have to think more and more about the future of the show. The fourth season is coming, and we do tend to think someone else will be joining the Fly team eventually. It may just take a certain amount of patience to figure all of that out.

